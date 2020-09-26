K-State upsets No. 3 Oklahoma 38-35

Kansas State wide receiver Chabastin Taylor (13) jumps up to catch a pass in front of Oklahoma defensive back Tre Brown (6) and takes it in for a touchdown in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, in Norman, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki).

NORMAN, Okla. (KSNT) – Kansas State has done it again. The ‘Cats pulled off their second upset in as many years of No. 3 Oklahoma, 38-35.

Early in this one, it was the Sooners who seemed to be in cruise control. Aside from two interceptions in the first half, K-State didn’t have much going for them, and Oklahoma took a 21-7 lead into halftime.

The Wildcats’ defense was the driving force to keep K-State in this game, but the offense came alive for Chris Klieman’s squad in the third quarter.

Deuce Vaughn was the driving force, this play broke the offense out of their slump and it was a whole different game from this point on. For the freshman running back, it was just the beginning of multiple huge plays.

After some big defensive stops and a few scores back and forth, it was this place that changed the momentum of the afternoon.

Moments after the blocked punt, Deuce got loose again and the ‘Cats tied the ballgame.

After another huge stand by the defense, the ‘Cats drove down the field, but came up short on third down in OU territory. It was Blake Lynch’s time to shine.