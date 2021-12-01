K-State uses first-half surge to cruise past Albany, 71-43

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNW) — Nigel Pack scored 17, Mark Smith added 14, and the K-State Wildcats ran past Albany on Wednesday night, 71-43.

It was a close game for most of the first half, but around the four-minute mark, the Wildcats started to distance themselves from the Albany Great Danes.

“Obviously it wasn’t a stellar first half with turnovers,” Head Coach Bruce Weber said. “Some of it were unforced, you know. You don’t catch the ball, you step out of bounds twice, Selton gets a rebound and throws it in the backcourt.”

“Cut the turnovers down in the second half, only three in the first 16 minutes, got some good looks,” Weber said.

Nigel Pack was in his usual scoring form, scoring 17 points on 6-of-11 shooting. He added five rebounds and three assists to his stat line as well.

“It’s good confidence for me at least I would say, being able to shoot the ball well,” Pack said. “Being able to put in work and see the results come through in a game is a really good feeling.”

The game started slow, and Weber cited a lack of taking care of the ball for the slow start. With 6:06 left in the first half, though, K-State would go on a 12-3 run that would put them in the driver’s seat for the rest of the game.

Going into the second half, there was a noted increase in defensive pressure that allowed the Wildcats to build on their lead, watching it swell to 28 before the clock hit zero.

The Wildcats are on a two-game win streak after tough losses to Arkansas and Illinois at the Hall of Fame Classic, and a win over North Dakota earlier this week. Tonight’s win puts them at 3-2 on the early season with a trip to Wichita to play the Shockers up next.

The game against the Shockers is set for Sunday at 5 p.m. and will tip-off inside Intrust Bank Arena in Wichita.