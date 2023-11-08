MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – Special things have been happening in Kansas State University volleyball’s brand-new Morgan Family Arena.

In a matchup with No. 3-ranked Texas on Wednesday, K-State swept the Longhorns (25-22, 25-22, 25-21). The win also breaks K-State’s 39-match losing streak to Texas, which is consistently one of the best programs in the country. The Longhorns are the reigning national champions.

This isn’t the first big win for the Wildcats this year. Two weeks ago, K-State swept No. 8 BYU on back-to-back nights.

In his first year as head coach, Jason Mansfield has led K-State to a 14-10 record with five-ranked wins.