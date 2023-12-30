CINCINNATI, Ohio. — The Kansas State women opened conference play on a strong note, with an emphatic 25-point victory over the Cincinnati Bearcats.

The first quarter was tied at 11 before K-State stomped all over the Bearcats in the second quarter 18-3. They closed the half on a 14-0 run.

K-State took a 29-14 lead into halftime. That was followed up with much of the same story in the second half.

They outscored Cincinnati 22-7 in the third quarter that included a 7-0 run. It was a dominant defensive performance from the Wildcats en route to their 66-41 shellacking.

K-State limited the Bearcats to an astounding 11-55 from the field (20%) and 1-16 from three (6%).

Senior guard Gabby Gregory led the way for the Wildcats with 17 points. Freshman Zyanna Walker put up 11 points off the bench to go along with five rebounds.

The win puts K-State at 11-1 on the season. They will host Houston on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.