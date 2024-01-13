WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Ayoka Lee scored 21 points and hauled in 10 rebounds and the Kansas State women downed No. 10 Texas, 61-58 on Saturday.

Lee also had four blocks in the game, which made her the leader in blocks in Kansas State history.

Serena Sundell scored 12 and Jaelyn Glenn scored 10, being the only two other Wildcats to score in double figures.

K-State used a 15-2 run spanning the third and fourth quarters to turn a two-possession deficit into a seven-point lead, and held on to win the game.

The Longhorns had a chance to tie the game in the waning seconds of the game, but a blocked three by Shaylee Gonzales allowed the Wildcats to run out the clock.

The Wildcats finished the game shooting 44% from the field and 28.6% from three. The team outrebounded the Longhorns, 35-33.

The win puts K-State at 17-1 on the season, the most wins in Division I women’s basketball.

Up next, the Wildcats will head on the road to face TCU in Fort Worth on Jan. 17. That game will tip off at 6:30 p.m.