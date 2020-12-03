K-State women’s basketball schedule adjusted this weekend

Wildcats

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNW) – The K-State women’s basketball schedule for this weekend has been adjusted, as Sunday’s game against UT Arlington has been canceled due to a pause in activities for the UT Arlington program.

To replace the game, K-State has added Central Arkansas in Conway, Arkansas, on Saturday at 2 p.m. This will be the third meeting in the series between K-State and Central Arkansas and the first meeting for the Wildcats and Sugar Bears in Conway.

With the cancellation of Sunday’s game, K-State’s next home game will be on Tuesday, December 8 against Idaho State at 1 p.m. Tuesday’s game will be limited to 15% capacity. A limited number of single-game tickets are available by calling (800) 221-CATS or online at kstatesports.com,

Tuesday’s game will be broadcast on Big 12 Now on ESPN+. The game will also be available on the K-State Sports Network and for free at kstatesports.com.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

NBA Stats

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather