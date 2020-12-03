K-State women’s basketball schedule adjusted this weekend

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNW) – The K-State women’s basketball schedule for this weekend has been adjusted, as Sunday’s game against UT Arlington has been canceled due to a pause in activities for the UT Arlington program.

To replace the game, K-State has added Central Arkansas in Conway, Arkansas, on Saturday at 2 p.m. This will be the third meeting in the series between K-State and Central Arkansas and the first meeting for the Wildcats and Sugar Bears in Conway.

With the cancellation of Sunday’s game, K-State’s next home game will be on Tuesday, December 8 against Idaho State at 1 p.m. Tuesday’s game will be limited to 15% capacity. A limited number of single-game tickets are available by calling (800) 221-CATS or online at kstatesports.com,

Tuesday’s game will be broadcast on Big 12 Now on ESPN+. The game will also be available on the K-State Sports Network and for free at kstatesports.com.