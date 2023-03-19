MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNW) — In the second round of the WNIT, the Kansas State University women’s basketball team (18-16, 5-13 Big 12) will take on Wyoming (23-10, 13-5 MWC) at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, March 21, at Bramlage Coliseum.

Game tickets will go on sale at 8:30 a.m. Saturday morning.

You can buy tickets by calling the K-State Athletic Ticket Office at (800) 221-CATS, visiting www.kstatesports.com/tickets or by stopping by the K-State Athletic Ticket Office in Bramlage Coliseum.

Tickets are priced at $15 for chair backs, $10 for adult general admission and $5 for youth and senior citizens. All K-State students will receive free entry by showing a valid K-State ID at the door.

The game will air on tv on the Big 12 Now on ESPN+ and over the radio on K-State Sports Network. Live stats will be available on kstatesports.com.

The Wildcats lead the series against the Cowgirls 4-3. In Manhattan alone, K-State has beaten Wyoming 3-0.

Kansas State is 17-5 in its seven appearances in the postseason WNIT, reaching the semifinals three times, including winning the title in 2006.

