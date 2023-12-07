WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — It’s not every day a college quarterback announcing he’s changing his jersey number is important, but that’s the case in Manhattan.

After Kansas State offensive coordinator Colin Klein left Kansas State to take the same position at Texas A&M, there was wild speculation on social media that Avery Johnson, a native of Maize who showed out last season, would enter the transfer portal.

Johnson appeared to shut down those rumors with a video released on the Kansas State Football X (formerly Twitter) page.

He’ll be back to wearing number 2 as he did while playing in high school at Maize. He wore 5 last season with the Wildcats.

“For me, it’s never been just a number,” Johnson said in the video. “It’s a mentality. An attitude. It’s a tradition. And although my number changed, our mission hasn’t.”

Last season for the Wildcats, Johnson appeared in seven games. He threw three touchdowns and rushed for six. Five of those rushing touchdowns came in one game against Texas Tech.

As a recruit out of Maize High School, Johnson was a four-star prospect and the No. 1 player in the state of Kansas according to Rivals.