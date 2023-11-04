AUSTIN, Texas — Kansas State’s comeback went into overtime but fell just short in a 33-30 loss against seventh-ranked Texas in Austin.

K-State’s comeback was jumpstarted by some Kansas City area talent.

Texas jumped out to a 17-0 lead in the second quarter, and a blocked punt helped Lee’s Summit West alum Phillip Brooks score four plays later for K-State right before the half.

The Longhorns got a couple more scores to make it 27-7 late in the third quarter before the Wildcats got back in the game.

An eight-play drive ended with a Brooks 26-yard touchdown reception that included him breaking several tackles on the sideline to end the third quarter at 27-14. He ended the game with 76 receiving yards and two TDs.

On Texas’ next drive, quarterback Maalik Murphy was intercepted by Olathe North alum Jacob Parrish, who fumbled on the return, but the Wildcats recovered.

KSU only had to go 12 yards, and QB Will Howard connected with receiver Keagan Johnson to draw the Wildcats within six at 27-21 early in the fourth quarter.

A fumble from Texas running back Jonathon Brooks gave the Wildcats another short field, and they went all 32 yards in one play with another TD connection from Howard to receiver Jayce Brown.

An offsides penalty negated KSU’s successful PAT and they bobbled the snap on the next PAT attempt to tie the game at 27 early in the fourth quarter.

A 14-play Texas drive ended with a field goal to give the Longhorns a 30-27 lead with around six minutes to go.

KSU’s nine-play drive ended with a missed 27-yard field goal with less than two minutes to go.

After stopping the Longhorns on the ensuing drive, the Wildcats received the ball with 1:18 to go in the game.

Howard led the Wildcats to the Texas 27 in eight plays before kicker Chris Tennant hit a 45-yard field goal to send the game to overtime.

After Texas got a field goal with their overtime possession, KSU used five plays to fall short as Howard slipped and fell on the last play of the game at the 4-yard line due to pressure from Texas front.

Howard ended the game with 327 yards, four touchdowns and an interception.

KSU was outgained 478-360 and was held to 33 rushing yards.

The 23rd-ranked Wildcats host Baylor next Saturday.