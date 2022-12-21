MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – Though the Kansas State Univerisity (K-State) running back is undersized, there’s been no hiding how good the junior superstar has been.

With the stellar play comes questions about his future, including where Deuce Vaughn stands on taking the next step to the NFL. Deuce was asked about where he stands on the draft Monday, and he said that he has yet to make a decision.

“Right now, we’re worried about playing against Alabama,” Deuce said. “I owe it to my teammates downstairs to be 100% into this game, so that’s what I am right now.”

Deuce’s father is a scout for the Dallas Cowboys, so Deuce says it won’t be difficult to find ins within the professional world.

“Of course, I have a pretty good indicator with my Dad being on that side of the business,” Deuce said.

The running back says that when the time comes to make the call, it will be a group effort and not just on him.

“It’s going to be a family decision,” Deuce said. “I can talk to my parents, talk to my sisters and come up with the best plan for myself, but that’s definitely something I’ll be thinking about after this game.”

K-State takes on Alabama in the Sugar Bowl on December 31 in New Orleans. The 2023 NFL Draft will take place April 27-29.