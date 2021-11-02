K-State’s Entz Named to All-Big 12 Second Team

MANHATTAN, Kan. (Kansas State Athletics Communications) — Kansas State University graduate student Brookelynn Entz collected another piece of hardware, as she was selected to the 2021 All-Big 12 Second Team by the league’s coaches. This was her third career All-Big 12 honor, as she was a All-Big 12 First Team recipient in 2020 and an All-Big 12 Second Team honoree in 2019.

During the 2021 season, Entz paced the Wildcats with a career-high five assists. In a 2021 Preseason All-Big 12 selection, Entz also registered a pair of goals and ranked second on the team in total points with nine.

In Big 12 action, Entz recorded a goal and two assists and ranked second on the team in points in league play. Against Kansas on September 30, Entz assisted on the overtime game-winning goal by Caylee Thornhill. The following week, Entz assisted on the game-tying goal scored by Kyler Goins against ninth-ranked West Virginia.

The midfielder from Newton, Kan. departs K-State as the owner of 27 career, single-season or match school records including career goals scored (19), career assists (13), total career points (51) and goals in a single season (7).

K-State concluded its sixth season of action by tying the school record for wins in a season with a 6-10-2 overall record. The Wildcats also established new school records for goals in a season (20), assists in a season (20) and points in a season (60).

The leading goal scorer for K-State in the 2021 season was junior Marisa Weichel with six goals followed by junior Kyler Goins with four.

