KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSNT) – With the 181st pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have selected K-State defensive back Josh Hayes.

Hayes spent one season at K-State after stints at Virginia and North Dakota State. With the Wildcats in 2022, Hayes finished third on the team with 71 tackles and picked up a Defensive Player of the Week award after his performance at Iowa State.

Hayes now joins the Bucs in Tampa Bay.

Hayes is the third K-State player selected in the 2023 NFL Draft, joining Felix Anudike-Uzomah (Chiefs) and Julius Brents (Colts).