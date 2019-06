The Kansas State Wildcats scored a combined seven runs in the fifth, sixth, seventh and eighth innings to rally from a two-run deficit and defeat the Wichita State baseball team, 7-2, Wednesday evening, May 1, at Tointon Family Stadium. Wichita State (20-24, 5-10 American) is scheduled to begin a three-game American Athletic Conference series at UConn (27-18, 7-8 American) Friday, May 3, at 6 p.m. CT (7 p.m. ET) at Dunkin' Donuts Park in Hartford, Conn. Sophomore infielder Paxton Wallace and redshirt junior first baseman Noah Croft both went 1-for-3 with an RBI, leading the Shockers at the plate. Left-hander Alex Segal (0-1) suffered the loss on the mound for WSU after allowing four earned runs on five hits with one walk and one strikeout in 1 1/3 innings. The Shockers broke a scoreless stalemate in the top of the fourth inning, scoring two runs on back-to-back, one-out RBI singles through the left side from Wallace and Croft. The Wildcats (22-24) plated a run in the bottom of the fifth on an RBI infield single, cutting the Wichita State lead to 2-1, before tying the contest, 2-2, with a run in the bottom of the sixth. K-State took its first lead of the game, 6-2, in the bottom of the seventh inning after outfielder Will Brennan belted a two-out, grand slam to right field. The Wildcats tacked on a run in the bottom of the eighth on a Caleb Littlejim RBI double, building their advantage to 7-2. Brennan went 2-for-4 with four RBI and hit his fourth homer of the season, while Littlejim also tallied two hits in four at bats, leading Kansas State offensively. Jaxon Passino (2-4) earned the victory of K-State after allowing no earned runs on one hit with five strikeouts and one walk in 4 2/3 innings of work.