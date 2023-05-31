WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Kansas State University head men’s basketball coach Jerome Tang will be the featured speaker at this year’s Greater Wichita Sports Banquet.

The banquet, presented by Hellas, will be on June 29 at the Drury Plaza Hotel in downtown Wichita.

The banquet has been hosted by the Sports Commission since 1998 and honors local high school, college and professional athletes for their accomplishments.

The awards to be presented at the Greater Wichita Sports Banquet are:

• Lynette Woodward High School Female Athlete of the Year

• Barry Sanders High School Male Athlete of the Year

• High School Coaches of the Year

• Junior College Female Athlete of the Year

• Junior College Male Athlete of the Year

• College Female Athlete of the Year

• College Male Athlete of the Year

• Professional Athlete of the Year

• Gene Stephenson Coach of the Year

• Buster Posey National Collegiate Catcher of the Year

• Robert E. “Bob” Hanson Impact Award

Tickets will go on sale to the public on June 14. For updates on the events and tickets, visit wichitasports.com.