K-State’s Jonathan Alexander opts out of 2020 football season

STILLWATER, OK – SEPTEMBER 28: Wide receiver Tylan Wallace #2 of the Oklahoma State Cowboys gets nailed by defensive back Jonathan Alexander #17 of the Kansas State Cowboys after pulling down a 33-yard catch in the second quarter on September 28, 2019 at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Oklahoma. (Photo by Brian Bahr/Getty Images)

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNW) — Kansas State defensive back Jonathan Alexander has decided to opt out of the 2020 season.

The senior took to social media to explain his decision.

“Having already tested positive for COVID-19 once and having to isolate was one of the hardest things I’ve ever had to endure both mentally and emotionally,” said Alexander.

Alexander was one of several players to test positive when the team returned for Summer workouts last month.

“I know I’m not ready to risk my last season of football knowing i can not only put others at risk, but also put myself at risk to miss any opportunities to put myself in a better position in the future.”

As a junior, Alexander had 25 tackles and four sacks.