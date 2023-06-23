WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — He may have spent just one season in Manhattan, but it was enough to get the call to go to the next level. Keyontae Johnson was picked by the Oklahoma City Thunder in the second round of the NBA Draft on Thursday night.

Johnson spent five seasons in the college ranks, playing at both Florida and Kansas State University. During the 2020-2021 season, he collapsed on the floor during a matchup against Florida State. This caused him to miss the rest of that season as well as the next season.

He then transferred to Kansas State in Jerome Tang’s first season at the helm in 2022. For the Wildcats last season, he averaged 17.4 points on 51.6% shooting, 2.1 assists and 6.8 rebounds per game.

Johnson was instrumental in the Wildcats’ run to the round of eight in the NCAA tournament, scoring 18 points in the first game against Montana State, 13 against Kentucky, 22 against Michigan State and nine against Florida Atlantic.

After the season ended, Johnson entered his name in the 2023 NBA Draft. Because of Johnson’s collapse in 2020, he had to be medically cleared by the NBA’s Fit To Play panel, of which he received clearance on May 26.

Johnson is the first Kansas State Wildcat drafted since 2017 and just the third since 1994.