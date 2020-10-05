K-State’s Klieman agrees to extension, raise through 2026

Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman pumps his fist while running off the field after his team’s 38-35 win over the Oklahoma in an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, in Norman, Okla. (Ian Maule/Tulsa World via AP)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kansas State coach Chris Klieman agreed to a contract extension through the 2026 season on Monday that includes additional incentives and retention bonuses, despite a pandemic that forced the university to announce plans earlier this year to furlough up to 1,500 faculty and staff.

Klieman will be paid base salaries of $3.1 million next season, $3.5 million in 2022, $4 million in 2023 and $4.3 million each year from 2024 to 2026.

There are also retention bonuses of $200,000 in 2021 and $250,000 in 2022, the use of a private plane for up to 8 hours and one-year extensions at $4.3 million each year for winning eight games in a season.

