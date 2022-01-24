K-State’s Lee, Glenn sweep Big 12 weekly honors

MANHATTAN, Kan. (K-State Sports) – Following an unbeaten week and its second win over an Associated Press top-15 opponent, K-State swept the Big 12 Conference weekly awards as Ayoka Lee collected her fourth Player of the Week honor and freshman Jaelyn Glenn earned her first Big 12 Freshman of the Week award.

Lee is the only player in the Big 12 this season to earn the league’s top weekly honor three or more times. Glenn is the third K-State freshman to earn Big 12 Freshman of the Week honors, joining Serena Sundell (three times) and Brylee Glenn (twice). Brylee and Jaelyn Glenn are the first sisters to both earn Big 12 Freshman of the Week honors in the history of the league.

In addition to earning the Big 12 honor, Lee garnered her third ESPN.com National Player of the Week honor.

For the week, Lee averaged a stratospheric 43.0 points with a .660 field goal percentage and an .870 free throw percentage. She also averaged 13.5 rebounds, 2.5 blocks and 0.5 steals. Lee’s 43.0 points per game average is the highest for a single week in Big 12 history.

Lee established a new NCAA Division I record for points in a game by scoring 61 points against 14th-ranked Oklahoma. The 61 points set a new Big 12 record for points in a single game and a new K-State program record for points in a single game. Lee reached 61 points on 23-of-30 shooting and a 15-of-17 effort from the free throw line. Lee set the Big 12 and K-State records for field goals made in a game.

Lee also set the school record for points in a conference game, field goals made in a half (12; first half). She tied the school record for free throws made in a conference game and tied for second in program history for free throws made in a game (15).

To begin the week, Lee registered 25 points, 15 rebounds and two blocks in a Sunflower Showdown victory over Kansas.

For the season, Lee leads the Big 12 in scoring (25.5 ppg), field goal percentage (.597) and blocks (3.5 bpg). She is second in the league in rebounding (10.9 rpg) and is ninth in free throw percentage (.759) and 14th in steals (1.4 spg). Her 485 points this season are a new career-high and her 200 made field goals are also a new career-high.

In league play, Lee leads the Big 12 in scoring (28.57 ppg), field goal percentage (.641) and defensive rebounds (7.86 drpg). She is second in the league in rebounds (10.57 rpg) and blocked shots (2.57 bpg).

For the week, Glenn averaged 9.0 points and shot 50.0 percent from beyond the arc, 7.5 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 3.5 steals.

Playing in her first career Sunflower Showdown against Kansas, Glenn carded 10 points, four rebounds, two assists and two steals.

Against 14th ranked Oklahoma, Glenn notched one of the most diverse stat lines of the season with nine points on 50.0 percent shooting including a 2-of-3 effort from beyond the arc, a career-high 11 rebounds, seven assists and tied her career-high with five steals.

For the season, Glenn is averaging 7.3 points, 4.4 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.4 steals.

K-State will make a midweek stop in Austin, Texas, as the Wildcats face (15/14) Texas on Wednesday night at 7 p.m. Wednesday’s game will be available on Longhorn Network. The game will also be available on the K-State Sports Network and for free at kstatesports.com and for free on the K-State Sports app.