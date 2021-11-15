K-State’s Lee named Big 12 Player of the Week

MANHATTAN, Kan. (Kansas State Athletic Communications) – K-State center Ayoka Lee had an opening week to remember, resulting in her selection as the first Big 12 Player of the Week for the 2021-22 season in an announcement by the league office on Monday.

The 2022 All-America candidate from Byron, Minnesota, aided the Wildcats to a 3-0 record by setting the school record for points in a game and then surpassing 1,000 career points later in the week.

For the week, Lee averaged 28.7 points on 72.0 percent shooting, 10.3 rebounds, 3.0 steals, 2.3 blocks and 1.0 assists in just 26.3 minutes per game. She leads the nation in total points (86) and total field goals made (36), ranks second in the nation in scoring average, and is fifth in the nation in total rebounds (31).

With her performance, Lee was also named the ESPN.com National Player of the Week.

Lee is K-State’s first Big 12 Player of the Week recipient since Peyton Williams earned the honor on February 17, 2020. This is the 13th career Big 12 weekly honor for Lee, as she established the Big 12 record for Freshman of the Week honors with 12 during the 2019-20 season.

In the season-opening win over Central Arkansas on Nov. 9, Lee poured in a school record 43 points on 17-of-25 shooting and included a 9-of-12 effort from the foul line. She also hauled in nine rebounds, blocked four shots, dished three assists and pocketed three steals in 24 minutes.

The previous school record for points in a game was 42 by Brittany Chambers on March 21, 2013, against Texas Southern in the Postseason WNIT. Lee is just the third player in school history to surpass the 40-point mark in a game and the first to achieve the feat in a season-opener.

Lee’s performance tied for the 11th-highest single-game total in Big 12 history and the most since Oklahoma’s Madi Williams scored 45 against West Virginia in January of 2021. Her 17 made field goals tied for second in school history for a single game and ranked tied for fifth in Big 12 history.

In K-State’s first game in the Preseason WNIT, UT Martin surrounded Lee with two to three players on every possession and slowed the tempo on offense. Despite this, Lee still scored a game-high 10 points on 5-of-8 shooting in K-State’s 44-30 win. Lee also added nine rebounds, three blocks and two steals.

In the third game of the week for the Wildcats, Lee became the 44th player in program history with 1,000 or more career points as she reached the mark in the second quarter against Western Kentucky. Lee finished the afternoon with 33 points on 14-of-17 shooting and a 5-of-6 effort from the foul line. She also registered her first double-double of the season and the 30th of her career with 13 rebounds. She also set a new career-high with four steals.