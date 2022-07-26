MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNW) — Kansas State Women’s Basketball standout Ayoka Lee was nominated for the 2022 National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Woman of the Year award on Tuesday.

Lee is one of 53 nominees at the Division 1 level. She was selected by the Big 12 Senior Women’s Administrators.

The Woman of the Year Selection Committee will select 10 nominees from each division level of NCAA sports to comprise a national top 30 list, which will be announced in October. The Top 30 honorees will be recognized at the NCAA Convention in San Antonio, Texas, in January.

From there, the selection committee will select three finalists from each division level to round out a Top 9, and the NCAA Committee on Women’s Athletics will select the winner of the award from those nine.

The NCAA Woman of the Year program is rooted in Title IX and has recognized graduating female college athletes for excellence in academics, athletics, community service, and leadership since 1991. For more information about the program and previous winners, click here.