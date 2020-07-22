K-State’s Lynch Named to Lou Groza Award Watch List

MANHATTAN, Kan. (K-State Athletics) – One of the most accurate kickers in the country a year ago, Kansas State senior Blake Lynch is one of 30 kickers nationally to earn a spot on the Lou Groza Award watch list, the Palm Beach County Sports Commission announced Wednesday.

A native of Goddard, Kansas, Lynch was also a preseason candidate a year ago as he became the first Wildcat in contention for the award in consecutive seasons since Jamie Rheem was the runner up in both 1999 and 2000. Martin Gramatica won the award in 1997 and was the runner up in 1998. More recently, Matthew McCrane was a semifinalist in 2017.

Lynch was successful on 19-of-21 field goal attempts last season as his 90.5% mark ranked eighth nationally, third in school history and 13th in Big 12 history en route to Honorable Mention All-Big 12 accolades. His percentage was buoyed by a school-record tying 15-consecutive field goals made, matching Rheem’s streak in 1999. His 19 field goals a year ago tied for fourth in K-State history, while his 1.46 field goals per game ranked fourth in the Big 12 and 25th nationally.

Lynch enters his senior campaign with an 89.2% career mark (33-of-37) to hold the school record for field goal percentage. His 33 career field goals made are also eighth in K-State history as he needs just four to reach the top five and seven to reach the top three.

The Lou Groza Award is a member of the National College Football Awards Association (NCFAA), which will finish unveiling their preseason watch lists this week. Joining Lynch on watch lists is Wyatt Hubert, who was named a candidate for both the Bednarik Award and Bronko Nagurski Trophy.