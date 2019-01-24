K-State's Risner Set for Senior Bowl Week

MANHATTAN, Kan. (K-STATE ATHLETICS) - Kansas State offensive tackle Dalton Risner begins his path to the NFL this week as he takes part in the 2019 Reese’s Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama.

Risner, a two-time First Team All-American for the Wildcats, will be making the ninth appearance by a Wildcat in the Senior Bowlsince 2012 and the first by an offensive lineman since Cody Whitehair following the 2015 seasons.

A product of Wiggins, Colorado, Risner will wear his regular No. 71 for the North Team, which will be led by the Oakland Raiders’ coaching staff and head coach Jon Gruden.

Senior Bowl week begins on Tuesday morning with national scouting weigh-ins followed by a media day and the squad’s first practice from 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. The North Team will then practice on Wednesday and Thursday from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m., each day. All three practices will be held inside Ladd-Peebles Stadium and are televised live on NFL Network.

The 2019 Reese’s Senior Bowl will kick off at 1:30 p.m., on Saturday inside Ladd-Peebles Stadium and will be televised live on NFL Network.