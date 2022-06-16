MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNW) — After a 2021-2022 season that turned out to be Head Coach Bruce Weber’s last, Kansas State University (K-State) Wildcats fans are clamoring for a new era under head coach Jerome Tang.

The Wildcats’ opponent for the Southeastern Conference (SEC)/Big 12 Challenge, which pits Big 12 teams against Southeastern Conference foes annually, was announced on Thursday. K-State will host the Florida Gators inside Bramlage Coliseum.

The 10th annual event is scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023.

It will be the third matchup for the two programs and their first since 2012. Both teams have won one game, with K-State winning the latest game with a 67-61 game on Dec. 22, 2012.

Florida finished last season with a 20-14 record, good for seventh in the SEC. After missing the NCAA Tournament, then-head coach Mike White left the program at the end of the season for conference opponent Georgia, and they turned to Todd Golden from the University of San Francisco.

Coach Tang will need to find an answer for Florida’s Colin Castleton, who announced he would return to the program on April 11 for his final year of eligibility. Castleton averaged almost a double-double last season with 16.2 points and nine rebounds per game.

For the Wildcats, the roster will see almost an entirely new group of faces, with only two players from last season, Ismael Massoud and Markquis Nowell, returning. Tang has tapped heavily into the transfer portal, grabbing guys like Desi Sills, Camryn Carter, Jerrell Colbert, Dorian Finster, Taj Manning, and more.

Other matchups in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge include:

Arkansas at Baylor

Iowa State at Mizzou

Kansas at Kentucky

Alabama at Oklahoma

Ole Miss at Oklahoma State

TCU at Mississippi State

Texas at Tennessee

Texas Tech at LSU

Auburn at West Virginia

Big 12 teams are 48-41 (. 539) in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge.