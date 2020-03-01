K-State’s spring football schedule set

MANHATTAN, Kan. (K-State Athletics) – Kansas State will hold 15 practices over the months of March and April – which culminates with a free open practice on Friday, April 17 – as the Wildcats begin on-field preparations for the 2020 season with spring practices.

Beginning on Wednesday, March 18, K-State will practice each Monday, Wednesday and Friday in addition to a practice on Saturday, April 4.

K-State’s final practice on Friday, April 17 will be held under the lights beginning at 6 p.m., inside Bill Snyder Family Stadium. The practice is free and open to the public as fans can watch the Wildcats put the finishing touches on their initial on-field activities for the 2020 season. The following evening – Saturday, April 18 – K-State will host the 36th Annual Powercat Auction inside Bramlage Coliseum with doors opening at 4 p.m. Tickets to the auction can be purchased by clicking here.