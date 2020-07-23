K-State’s Thompson Listed as Candidate for Wuerffel Trophy

Kansas State’s Skylar Thompson (10) passes the ball during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Texas Tech, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, in Lubbock, Texas. (Brad Tollefson/Lubbock Avalanche-Journal via AP)

MANHATTAN, Kan. (K-State Athletics) – Honored for his work in the community as well as on the field, Kansas State senior quarterback Skylar Thompson has been named to the watch list for the Wuerffel Trophy, the award’s committee announced Thursday.

It is the sixth-straight season a Wildcat has been up for the award, which includes 2018 finalist Dalton Risner.

Thompson, a native of Independence, Missouri, has been active in Big Brothers Big Sisters for multiple years, while he has also reached out to youth who have been going through struggling times, even inviting one to a game last season. His desire to help kids through hardship stems from the own adversity he endured as a kid that was detailed through his own first-person story In His Own Words – Keep Surviving, which won a regional writing contest award from CoSIDA.

A two-time team captain, Thompson ranks in the top 10 in K-State history in 10 career categories, while he can become the first quarterback in school history to throw for 6,000 yards and rush for 1,000 yards in a career. Last season, Thompson earned Honorable Mention All-Big 12 accolades after throwing for 2,315 yards and 12 touchdowns in addition to rushing for 405 yards and 11 scores, all career highs.

The Wuerffel Trophy is a member of the National College Football Awards Association (NCFAA), which will finish unveiling their preseason watch lists this week. Joining Thompson on watch lists is junior defensive end Wyatt Hubert, who was named a candidate for both the Bednarik Award and Bronko Nagurski Trophy, and senior place kicker Blake Lynch, who was named to the Lou Groza Award watch list.