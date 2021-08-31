K-State’s Thompson looks forward to sixth year under center

FILE – In this Dec. 5, 2020, file photo, Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman directs his team during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Texas in Manhattan, Kan. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner, File)

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Just one game after Skylar Thompson threw for more than 300 yards in leading Kansas State to an upset of No. 3 Oklahoma last year, the senior quarterback’s season was over due to a shoulder injury.

Now, nearly a year later, he’s back for a sixth season and ready to take the field again in Saturday’s season opener against Stanford.

Thompson hopes it’s the best year yet, especially after a fall camp that he said has been the best, most productive of his lengthy college career.