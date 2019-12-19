K-State’s Youngblood Named All-American by FWAA

MANHATTAN, Kan. (K-State Athletics) – Kansas State freshman kick returner Joshua Youngblood recorded another postseason accolade as he was named a Football Writers Association of America (FWAA) Second Team All-American, the organization announced Thursday.

It is Youngblood’s fifth All-America designation this year. He was named to ESPN’s team on Monday, while he has also been named a Second Team All-American by CBS Sports, a Freshman All-American by The Athletic and a True Freshman All-American by 247Sports.

Youngblood, the first Wildcat true freshman with multiple first- or second-team honors since Tyler Lockett in 2011, was honored as the 2019 Big 12 Special Teams Player of the Year after leading the country with three kickoff-return touchdowns during the regular season. His three scores rank third in school history for a season and fourth in a career, while he ranks third in Big 12 history for a season and already tied for seventh in a career.

Youngblood holds a Big 12-leading 38.1-yard kickoff-return average, which would rank first in the nation if he had two more attempts to meet the NCAA required minimum.

Kansas State takes on Navy in the 61st Annual AutoZone Liberty Bowl on Tuesday, December 31, inside Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium in Memphis, Tennessee. The game, which is slated for a 2:45 p.m. kick, will be shown nationally on ESPN.