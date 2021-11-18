Kansas St. could set up OU and Oklahoma St. for Big 12 title

Wildcats

  • Kansas State linebacker Cody Fletcher (55) celebrates with teammates after he intercepted a pass during the second half of an NCAA college football game against West Virginia, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Manhattan, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
  • Baylor defensive lineman TJ Franklin reacts to his tackle on Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler in the first second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday Nov. 13, 2021, in Waco, Texas. (Rod Aydelotte/Waco Tribune-Herald via AP)
  • Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy takes the field for the team's NCAA college football game against Kansas on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Stillwater, Okla. (AP Photo/Brody Schmidt)
  • Iowa State's Breece Hall (28) tries to break away from Texas Tech's Colin Schooler (17) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Lubbock, Texas. (AP Photo/Brad Tollefson)
  • Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley questions the referees during first half of an NCAA college football game against Baylor in Waco, Texas, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Ray Carlin)
  • Baylor head coach Dave Aranda and Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley shakes hands after an NCAA football in Waco, Texas on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021. (Ian Maule/Tulsa World via AP)

Kansas State has the longest winning streak in the Big 12 Conference at four wins in a row.

If the 7-3 Wildcats extend that with a win over No. 11 Baylor, they could open the door for No. 9 Oklahoma State and No. 12 Oklahoma to lock up the two spots in the Big 12 title game.

Baylor is still in contention for its second Big 12 title game appearance in three years after beating Oklahoma last week.

Oklahoma State plays Saturday night at Texas Tech, and Oklahoma hosts Iowa State in a rematch of last year’s league championship game.

