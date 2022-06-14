MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNW) — Former Arkansas and Arkansas State University guard Desi Sills has committed to Kansas State University, according to his social media feeds.

Sills committed to Kansas State after entering the transfer portal on March 31. He takes the ninth spot on an almost brand-new roster, with only two faces from last season, Ismael Massoud and Markquis Nowell, returning.

Sills was the second-leading scorer for Arkansas State last season, with his best game of the season coming against Arkansas-Pine Bluff, where he scored 25 points. He finished with double-digit scoring 15 times last season.

The Jonesboro, Arkansas, native is coming to Manhattan for his final year of eligibility. He started his career at Arkansas, where he appeared in 64 games total, averaging nine points per game on 42.7% shooting.

After helping the Razorbacks to their first Elite Eight since 1995, Sills entered the transfer portal and headed home to Arkansas State, where he averaged 12.6 points per game, along with 3.6 rebounds and 2.8 assists.

“When Desi is at his best, he plays a fearless brand of basketball where he is aggressive in transition and off the bounce with toughness and no concern about meeting contact at the rim,” Curtis Wilkerson of 247Sports told KSN.

Wilkerson also said of Sills that while his three-point percentage may look low, he is fully capable of going on a hot streak to carry a team to victory.

Coming out of high school in Jonesboro, Arkansas, Sills was the number 3 player in the state according to 247Sports. He helped the Hurricane to two straight state championships, averaging 15.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, and two assists per game.

Sills also helped his high school team to their first undefeated season since 1954.

As a recruit in the 2018 class, Sills was rated a three-star recruit by the 247Sports Composite Ranking, which takes an average of all three major recruiting services: 247Sports, Rivals, and ESPN.

He brings veteran leadership to a roster that Tang has constructed mostly of transfers. In his four seasons since joining the college ranks, Sills has appeared in 126 games, started 74, and averaged 24.3 minutes.