Kansas State considers online start to semester due to virus

MISSION, Kan. (AP) — Kansas State University is warning that the spring semester could begin online because the coronavirus continues to rage in the surrounding community and statewide.

President Richard Myers said Tuesday that indicators the university monitor to make decisions are “not moving in a positive direction.”

Statewide, the number of cases has risen by 5,501 from Monday to 236,818, and the number of deaths jumped by 130 to 3,027.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that Kansas has administered 20,110 vaccine shots, or 690 for every 100,000 residents, making it the only state to inoculate fewer than 700 residents out of every 100,000.