MANHATTAN, Kansas (AP) — Kansas State will try to beat Baylor at home for the first time in six years when the Wildcats face the Bears on Saturday at 2 p.m. on ESPN+.

The defending Big 12 champs lost 33-30 in overtime to Texas last week, which may have dashed any remaining chance to make it back-to-back conference titles.

Their three losses this season have been by a combined 14 points to teams ranked in the top 16 of the AP poll.

Baylor is coming off its own overtime loss to Houston and needs to win out to become bowl eligible.

The Bears have only failed to qualify for a bowl game twice since 2010.