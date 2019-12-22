Kansas State falls to Saint Louis

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSNW) – Kansas State men’s basketball were outlasted by Saint Louis in the Wildcat Classic at the Sprint Center in Kansas City. The final score was 66-63.

The Wildcats (6-5) were led by junior Levi Stockard III’s career-high 17 points, while senior Xavier Sneed added 11 points.

K-State returns to action on Sunday, Dec. 29 when the Wildcats welcome Tulsa (8-3) to Bramlage Coliseum at 5 p.m., CT on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.

