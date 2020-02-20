Kansas State falls to Texas Tech, 69-62

SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 22: Head coach Bruce Weber of the Kansas State Wildcats reacts against the UC Irvine Anteaters in the first half during the first round of the 2019 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at SAP Center on March 22, 2019 in San Jose, California. (Photo by Yong Teck Lim/Getty Images)

LUBBOCK, Texas (K-State Athletics) – The Wildcats (9-17, 2-11 Big 12) were led by senior Xavier Sneed’s 15 points and freshman Antonio Gordon’s season-high 14 points and 8 rebounds.

K-State’s 6-game losing streak is the longest of the Bruce Weber era and the longest since losing 6 in a row from Feb. 2-19, 2005.

K-State returns home on Saturday, as the Wildcats host Texas (15-11, 5-8 Big 12) at 1 p.m., CT on CBS. The Longhorns won the first meeting, 64-50, on Jan. 11 and will be looking to sweep the series for the first time since 2016.