Kansas State falls to Texas Tech, 69-62

LUBBOCK, Texas (K-State Athletics) – The Wildcats (9-17, 2-11 Big 12) were led by senior Xavier Sneed’s 15 points and freshman Antonio Gordon’s season-high 14 points and 8 rebounds.
K-State’s 6-game losing streak is the longest of the Bruce Weber era and the longest since losing 6 in a row from Feb. 2-19, 2005.
K-State returns home on Saturday, as the Wildcats host Texas (15-11, 5-8 Big 12) at 1 p.m., CT on CBS. The Longhorns won the first meeting, 64-50, on Jan. 11 and will be looking to sweep the series for the first time since 2016.