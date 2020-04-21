Kansas State forward Levi Stockard III to transfer

Kansas State forward Levi Stockard III (34) rebounds between Tulsa forward Martins Igbanu (1) and guard Elijah Joiner (3) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Manhattan, Kan., Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)

MANHATTAN, Kan. (K-State Athletics) – Forward Levi Stockard III informed the Wildcats he would be leaving the men’s basketball program.

“Although we are disappointed with his decision, we wish him the best. He was part of some special moments here at K-State, including a run to the Elite Eight and a Big 12 Championship,” said head coach Bruce Weber in an official statement. “He is a quality young man and is on track to graduate on time, which is the most important thing. We appreciate what he has given us these last three seasons.”

Stockard played in 100 career games with 3 starts in three seasons (2017-20) at K-State, averaging 2.4 points and 1.9 rebounds in 10.8 minutes per game.