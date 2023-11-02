WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — After a season in which some believed the Kansas State Wildcats were snubbed from the NCAA Tournament, the team is prepared for more in 2024.

The Wildcats on Thursday released their schedule for the 2024 season, giving a date-by-date picture of K-State’s path to the postseason.

The Big 12 will look different in 2024, as the league welcomed BYU, Cincinnati, Houston and UCF earlier this year.

Kansas State will play all four, as well as Texas, which will be playing in its last Big 12 season before departing for the Southeastern Conference next year.

The season starts in Scottsdale, Arizona, at the MLB Desert Invitational. The opponents for those games have not yet been announced.

K-State will also trade home games with in-state opponent Wichita State, as well as a home series with Kansas.

Another team the Wildcats will trade home games with is Missouri State. Bears head coach Keith Guttin will be in his final year at the helm of the Missouri State program as he will retire at the end of the 2024 season.

Last season, the Wildcats finished 35-24 and narrowly missed the NCAA Tournament after a 6-3 loss to TCU in the Big 12 Tournament semifinal, who would later advance to the College World Series in Omaha.

Here’s the full schedule for the Kansas State Wildcats: