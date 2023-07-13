ARLINGTON, Tex. (KSNW) — The second and final day of Big 12 Media Days kicked off bright and early at AT&T Stadium. The 2022 conference champions, the Kansas State Wildcats, took the stage at Jerry World.

Head coach Chris Klieman was joined by quarterback Will Howard, linebacker Daniel Green, safety Kobe Savage and offensive lineman Camden Beebe.

Howard, of course, the topic of discussion. Coach Klieman said he is confident and ready to lead his team back to Arlington.

“The whole football team knows you can win a Big 12 championship with Will Howard at quarterback,” said Coach Klieman. “I have marveled at how he attacks his craft. He’s always watching film, breaking things down, being a servant leader … and just sharing his football knowledge.”

Howard is stepping into an even bigger leadership role this season, especially with guys like Deuce Vaughn and Felix Anudike-Uzomah now in the NFL.

Deuce was a key piece to the Wildcat’s offense; unfortunately, you can not replace the type of machine he was on the field, but you can hope the guys behind him step up to the job.

Coach Klieman has two guys in mind who he thinks fit the mold.

“DJ Giddens, I think, is a rising star,” said coach Klieman. “He played sparingly behind Deuce, but when he did, he was very productive and had a couple of really good games.”

“We went out and got Treshaun Ward who was productive at Florida State, so I am excited to see what a number of these guys can do.”

With fall camp quickly approaching, we’ll get to see firsthand how this team is developing with new and old pieces coming together.