Kansas State routes Pittsburg State in final exhibition play before season tipoff

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNW) – Sophomore Selton Miguel came off the bench to lead all scorers with 18 points, while freshman Logan Landers (11) and Ish Massoud (10) also registered double figures. Senior Mark Smith had a game-high 13 rebounds to go with 6 points, 5 assists and 2 steals.

With the 78-59 win, K-State extends its winning streak in exhibition play at Bramlage Coliseum to 27 games, which dates to the second exhibition game of the 2003-04 season on November 15, 2003. The Wildcats are now a perfect 15-0 at home in exhibition play under head coach Bruce Weber, who is entering his 10th season in 2021-22.

K-State officially opens the 2021-22 season at 7 p.m., CT on Wednesday, November 10, as the Wildcats play host to Florida A&M at Bramlage Coliseum.