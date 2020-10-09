Kansas State to open season as host of Little Apple Classic

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Kansas State will open the season by hosting the inaugural Little Apple Classic. The four-team event features Colorado, Drake and South Dakota State.

It will consist of doubleheaders taking place Nov. 25 and Nov. 27 at Bramlage Coliseum.

The Wildcats will face Drake on the first day while Colorado will meet South Dakota State.

On the second day, Kansas State faces Colorado and Drake plays South Dakota State.

The NCAA has delayed the start of the season to Nov. 25 due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Little Apple Classic replaces the canceled Cayman Islands Classic on the Wildcats’ schedule.

