MANHATTAN, Kan. — Texas Tech’s Vivian Gray scored 36 points, but it was not enough to outlast Kansas State’s attack as the women get another Big 12 win, 82-75.

Ayoka Lee led the Wildcats with 31 points, seven rebounds and three blocks, as four of the five of K-State starters scored in the double digits.

Lee also became the 13th player in program history to reach 1,500 career points and is currently third in the nation in scoring, averaging 24.7 points per game.

The freshmen also came up big for the Wildcats. Brylee Glenn would finish with 14 points and four assists and her twin sister, Jaelyn Glenn, finished with 16 points, six steals and five assists. Serena Sundell would also pitch in 12 points and seven assists, as they all continued their memorable first-year campaigns.

Chantae Embry would have 11 points and was the only other Red Raider to score in double digits.

K-State was outrebounded 28-19, but hit more free throws than hit 10 more free throws than TTU.

The Wildcats are now 17-6 overall, 7-4 in Big 12 play, third in the conference and will go on the road to Baylor, on Wednesday, at 7 p.m. CT.