Alabama beats Kansas St. 77-74

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) – Kira Lewis Jr. scored 26 points and Alabama earned another win for the SEC in the SEC/Big 12 challenge, beating Kansas State 77-74.

A 14-0 Alabama run in the second half extended the lead to 16 for the Crimson Tide, but the Wildcats responded with a 15-2 run eventually cut the deficit to one.

Lewis made back-to-back baskets on the next two Alabama possessions, and Alabama never relinquished the lead.

All five starters for Alabama finished in double figures. Cartier Diarra led the Wildcats with 17 points.

LATEST STORIES: