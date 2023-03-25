WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — It was a game filled with highs and lows. Local Kansas State University (K-State) basketball fans now devastated that the team won’t be in the Final Four.

“I’m sad. I wish we could have made it to the Final Four. I wish our son could have seen that happen tonight, but maybe in the future with Tang,” said K-State fan John Somners.

The Cat supporters believe there were a lot of things that went wrong for the team.

“We could have, on defense, did better. Offense, made better shots. But it is what it is,” added Somners.

“Rebounding hurt us a lot. We lost to rebounding 41-16 I think it was. I think that was a key difference in the game,” said local Wildcat fan Scott Anderson.

“I was hoping we would get the lead in the last minute but we just weren’t able to do that. We missed a lot of free throws,” said K-State fan Alex Lane.

But the Wichita Catbackers are still proud of their team. They believe the future of the Cats under head coach Jerome Tang is bright.

“Tang has led them. And he has shown them to be a team of character. And we are proud, no matter what, win or lose, we are proud,” said Robin Millington.

“I think as long as Tang is around, we are going to be a contender in the Big 12 for sure,” added Lane.

“What Jerome Tang did is nothing short but amazing. All the K-State fans can take comfort in knowing that, even though we didn’t get it done this year, he will eventually bring us a national title, eventually,” said Anderson.