Longtime Kansas State coach Snyder says he enjoys retirement

FORT WORTH, TEXAS – NOVEMBER 03: Head coach Bill Snyder of the Kansas State Wildcats at Amon G. Carter Stadium on November 03, 2018 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Legendary former Kansas State football coach Bill Snyder says he misses being on the field but has no interest in returning to the sidelines more than 18 months after wrapping up a Hall of Fame career.

Snyder stepped away in 2018 after 27 seasons on the sidelines that included winning 215 games, reaching 19 bowls and claiming a pair of Big 12 titles.

He says he’s now mostly at home spending time with his wife and family.

Snyder noted that when he first retired in 2005, it took him about half a year to adjust to the new role, but it’s never bothered him since.