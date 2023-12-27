MAIZE, Kan. (KSNW) – On Tuesday night, the University of Kansas Jayhawks beat UNLV in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl, and now, Kansas State University is set to take on North Carolina State University in the Pop-Tarts Bowl on Thursday.

There will be plenty of media in Orlando to cover the game, including a group of students from Maize High School.

K-State‘s new starting quarterback is Avery Johnson. He is a Maize High graduate. So when a couple of Maize High broadcasting students asked their instructor if they could apply for media credentials, he agreed, and the Pop-Tarts Bowl approved.

Maize High School’s Avery Johnson signs National Letter of Intent for Kansas State University on Dec. 21, 2022 (KSN Photo)

So, Cole Brogden, Colton Forrest, Ava Doyle, and Hailey Blurton flew to Orlando. They arrived at 3 a.m., and they’re ready to learn what it takes to cover Johnson and the Wildcats in a big bowl game.

From left to right: Ava Doyle, Hailey Blurton, Colton Forrest, and Cole Brogden of Maize High School on Dec. 27, 2023 (KSN Photo)

“I just asked our teacher. It’d be kind of cool if you got to go to the K-State game since the quarterback, Avery Johnson, went to Maize High, which is where we’re from. And he said, ‘Sure, give them a call,’ and they just said, ‘Yeah, it’d be great to have you guys come down,'” said Brogden. “You know, it’s not every day a high school kid gets to do such big jobs. Definitely got to prepare a little bit to make sure you know what you’re doing. But yeah, I think we got a good handle on it.”

“We’ve done multiple, like, we done like multiple funny videos, but we just filmed two weddings that we did in this last semester,” said Forrest.

“I’m really looking forward to just like, being on the field ‘cuz there’s going to be, like, more professional photography, photographers and videographers that I’ll get to … He told us to just like follow them around and like, look at what they’re doing,” said Blurton. “I’m just excited to be on the field and like getting to see professionals and getting to learn from them.”

The four will split game day duties. Two will be on the field shooting still photos and video, and the other two will be in the press box editing and posting social media content.

“During the game, I’m going to be taking photos of Avery, and then at halftime, I’m going to go to the press box and edit my Avery Johnson story,” said Doyle.

“We have a few different stories that we’re posting. We have like a behind the scenes that we’re doing just for like social media. And a big story about Avery. The behind-the-scenes type one, where it’s just like a vlog on the trip,” said Forrest.

The Pop-Tarts Bowl kicks off at 4:45 p.m. Central Time.