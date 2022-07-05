MAIZE, Kan. (KSNW) — Highly sought-after quarterback Avery Johnson of Maize High School has committed to play at Kansas State, he announced in the gym at Maize High on Tuesday.

The number one player in the state according to 247Sports, Johnson was just named an Elite 11 quarterback last week. He chose the Wildcats over Washington, Oregon, Arkansas, Notre Dame, and many others.

At 6 feet 2 inches and 175 pounds, Johnson is rated the No. 12 quarterback in the country by the 247Sports Composite Ranking, and the No. 214 player overall in the nation. He held offers from over 25 schools, many of those being from major programs in the nation.

As a junior, Johnson led the Maize Eagles to a 5A state championship appearance, and threw for 2,550 yards, finding the endzone 20 times, according to 247Sports.

He also accounted for 1,080 yards on the ground, scoring 22 rushing touchdowns in his junior year.

Johnson adds to an already impressive recruiting class for Kansas State Head Coach Chris Klieman. Derby’s Dylan Edwards, a 4-star running back, committed to the Wildcats on June 23.

The team’s recruiting class is currently ranked 44th in the nation according to 247Sports, which is the highest since 2008 when they finished ranked 36th in the country.

Below is 247Sports Analyst Gabe Brooks’ evaluation of Johnson:

“True dual-threat QB with quantifiable athleticism that manifests in multiple sports. Adequate height with lean, wiry build that will require significant mass addition. Encouraging production as a sophomore with 25-3 TD-INT ratio. Flashes legitimate home-run speed. Great tester with verified 40 speed in the 4.5 range.

Very good hooper with above-the-rim bounce. Leading scorer for Kansas 5A state champion basketball team as a sophomore. Displays impressive touch on downfield shots to the perimeter. Good improvisational playmaker. Senses pressure and escapes with eyes downfield.

Capable of altering arm angles on the fly as needed. Throws with a smooth, repeatable stroke that fosters a ‘catchable’ ball. Generally stays on top of the ball. Accuracy and consistency can improve as evidenced by 56 completion percentage as a sophomore. Needs to build velocity and vertical strength, which should come with added mass.

Raw in some ways but a very athletic playmaker at the QB spot who looks like he possesses ample developmental potential. Projects to the high-major level and could eventually become a difference-making impact player.”