WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Maize quarterback and four-star player Avery Johnson is officially heading to Manhattan to play for the Kansas State University (K-State) Wildcats.

The top quarterback in the state of Kansas signed his National Letter of Intent (NLI) at the start of the early signing period, which runs from today through Friday.

Johnson committed to K-State on July 5 after being named an Elite 11 quarterback just a week prior. He chose the Wildcats over Washington, Oregon, Arkansas, Notre Dame, and many others.

The 6-foot-2, 170-pound signal-caller is ranked the No. 80 player in the country and the number one player in the state of Kansas, according to Rivals.

As a senior, Johnson threw for 2,768 yards, 29 touchdowns and just three interceptions. He also added 817 yards rushing and found the endzone 16 times on the ground.

Johnson led Maize to the state championship game in his final season, where they lost to Mill Valley.