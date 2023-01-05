MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – Kansas State University (K-State) standout wide receiver Malik Knowles is leaving the university.

Knowles is entering the 2023 NFL Draft, according to his social media post, and forgoing the extra year of eligibility granted due to COVID-19.

Knowles recorded five touchdowns in 2022, including three rushing touchdowns. He also caught 23 kick returns for 592 yards. He started the season on the Hornung Award watch list, which goes to the most versatile player in major college football.