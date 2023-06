TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Markquis Nowell didn’t get drafted, but he still has his foot in the door.

The Toronto Raptors signed Nowell to a two-way contract, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

Nowell set an NCAA tournament record with 19 assists in K-State’s Elite Eight game. The Oklahoma City Thunder drafted his teammate Keyontae Johnson with the 50th overall pick.

Toronto drafted KU’s Gradey Dick with the 13th overall pick.