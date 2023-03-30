MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNW) — Another Kansas State University star is saying goodbye to the Wildcats.

Senior Markquis Nowell posted a message on Twitter Wednesday night, saying that he has dreamed of playing in the NBA since he was seven.

“I finally have the opportunity to turn a dream into a reality,” he wrote. “Continue to pray for me as I embark on this new journey and chapter of my life. And never forget, every man a Wildcat!”

The guard was one of the stars for the K-State team, helping the Wildcats to make it to the Elite Eight.

Nowell’s addressed his social media message to K-State.

“Playing for Kansas State has been nothing short of a dream come true. From wearing the script Wildcat across my chest, to a ridiculously loud Bramlage with the most passionate fans in the world, I’m grateful for it all.”

He thanked his teammates, the coaching staff, Director of Athletics Gene Taylor, and everyone behind the scenes. He called them a blessing.

Nowell then thanked the fans.

“To the fans of Kansas State University, I hope I made you guys proud, I hope when you think of me you think of the kid from Harlem NY who was the most passionate and most exciting player that played for K-State,” he wrote. “I played for the name on the front of the jersey and not for the name on the back. Thank you guys for giving K-State the best home court advantage in the country. You guys are a big piece to our success. Continue to pack out Bram and remind people why the Octagon of Doom is the scariest place to play if you’re a visiting foe.”

Ismael Massoud was the first K-State player to enter the transfer portal this off-season.