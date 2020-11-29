Mayers game-ending FG gives Baylor 32-31 win over K-State

WACO, Texas (AP) — John Mayers kicked a 30-yard field goal on the final play of the game and Baylor beat Kansas State 32-31.

That ended the Bears’ five-game losing streak.

Charlie Brewer completed 31 of 39 passes for 349 yards and two touchdowns.

The senior quarterback completed four passes in a row for 45 yards after it initially appeared he had fumbled on a run on the first play. Kansas State has lost four in a row since starting 4-0 in conference play.

Kansas State quarterback Will Howard threw a touchdown and ran for another, fellow true freshman Deuce Vaughn rushed for 102 yards with a score.

