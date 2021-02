MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Mac McClung scored 23 points and No. 13 Texas Tech beat Kansas State 73-62. McClung, the Big 12 leading scorer, is averaging 25 points in his last four road games and capped off the game with a breakaway dunk in the final minute to put away Kansas State.

Kevin McCullar added 15 and Kyler Edwards had 13 points for the Red Raiders (14-5, 6-4 Big 12).

Mike McGuirl and Nijel Pack led the way for Kansas State ((5-15, 1-10) with 16 points each.